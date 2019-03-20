Xylem Inc (XYL) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In related news, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $196,706.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $958,688.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $4,128,457 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

