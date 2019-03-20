Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,725,386 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 15th total of 7,834,719 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,047,343 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,097,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,340,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 414,999 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 936,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

AUY opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $483.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.01 million. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

AUY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.31.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

