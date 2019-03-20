Yiheng Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Niu Technologies – (NIU)

Yiheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,532,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,728,000. Niu Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC owned approximately 3.41% of Niu Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NIU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,085. Niu Technologies – has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $10.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $12.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.12 price target for the company.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

