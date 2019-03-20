Yiheng Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,558,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,035 shares during the period. Noah makes up 16.3% of Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yiheng Capital LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $110,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOAH traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

