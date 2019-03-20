Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to post $111.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the lowest is $111.15 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $105.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $458.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $459.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $484.11 million, with estimates ranging from $484.00 million to $484.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Raymond G. Serdynski sold 11,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $642,885.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $206,493.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,889 shares in the company, valued at $559,915.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock worth $2,271,763 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 119,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,224. Badger Meter has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.