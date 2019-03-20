Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.10). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Benefitfocus from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Benefitfocus from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

In other Benefitfocus news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,630 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $97,865.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,254,735 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $152,321,598.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257,115 shares of company stock worth $152,459,298 in the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT opened at $47.30 on Friday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

