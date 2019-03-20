Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OMNOVA Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. OMNOVA Solutions posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OMNOVA Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OMNOVA Solutions.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OMN shares. TheStreet downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 6,216.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 943,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 928,246 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 439,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 160,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in OMNOVA Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in OMNOVA Solutions by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 202,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 89,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 123,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,685. OMNOVA Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $340.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNOVA Solutions (OMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.