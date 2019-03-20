Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Deutsche Bank lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $2,665,893.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,538,871.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,627.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,219 shares of company stock worth $8,962,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $179,057,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

