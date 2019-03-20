Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,468. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 368.25%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,150 shares of company stock worth $901,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,855.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 440,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,336,000 after buying an additional 232,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53,122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 162,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.