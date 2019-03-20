Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.85. 1,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,468. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 368.25%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,150 shares of company stock worth $901,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,780,000 after buying an additional 429,912 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,855.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 440,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,336,000 after buying an additional 232,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 53,122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 162,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply