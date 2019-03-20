Zacks: Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to announce $95.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.13 million. Stag Industrial posted sales of $83.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $395.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.47 million to $404.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $436.45 million, with estimates ranging from $373.69 million to $461.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $93.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

NYSE STAG opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter S. Fearey sold 6,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $161,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,138,541. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

