Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Progressive Corp (PGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will post sales of $8.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.92 billion and the lowest is $8.85 billion. Progressive posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $37.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.47 billion to $37.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $42.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Progressive.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). Progressive had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $182,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,073,519 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Progressive has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.