Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashford Inc. (AINC) to Announce $2.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ:AINC) will announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.83 and the lowest is $2.48. Ashford reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford will report full year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $9.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

