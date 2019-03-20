Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xylem Inc (XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Xylem had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

In related news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 35,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,492,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,921 shares of company stock worth $4,128,457. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 5,057.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Xylem has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $82.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

