Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Altus Midstream (ALTM) to Sell

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALTM. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ALTM opened at $6.24 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

In other news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 107,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $759,438.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.