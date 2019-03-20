Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Global (LBTYA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Liberty suffers from continuing customer losses in the video segment. Additionally, decline in cable revenues and less than encouraging data subscriber addition doesn’t bode well for the stock. Liberty is also facing significant regulatory hurdles in Belgium, which is negatively impacting results. Further, stiff competition in Switzerland remains a major concern. However, launch of DOCSIS 3.1 network services and 50-50 joint venture with Vodafone in Netherlands is a tailwind. Additionally, strategic divestitures are helping the company focus in core European operations.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC set a $32.00 target price on Liberty Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 3,744 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $97,755.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,050.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. QS Investors LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Liberty Global by 75.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

