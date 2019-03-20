Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier (RYN) to Sell

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Rayonier have underperformed its industry over the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 earnings does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, an international footprint makes the company’s earnings susceptible to foreign exchange fluctuations and unfavorable developments in global economies. In fact, higher tariffs on exports might impact the company’s timber segments. Further, heightening competition from national and local players impacts its pricing power. Additionally, regulatory requirements and interest rate hikes remain key concerns. Nonetheless, a portfolio of timberlands in some of the most productive timber-growing regions of the U.S. South, Pacific Northwest and New Zealand offer the company ample scope for growth.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rayonier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.98 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Rayonier and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.49.

RYN opened at $29.31 on Monday. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Rayonier had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2,669.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,222 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

