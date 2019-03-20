Zacks Investment Research Lowers Pivotal Software (PVTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pivotal Software Inc. provides platform-as-a-service solutions. The Company serves automotive, financial services, industrial, insurance, media, retail, technology and telecommunications sectors. Pivotal Software Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVTL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pivotal Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pivotal Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of PVTL stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Pivotal Software has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.21 million. Pivotal Software’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Onsi Fakhouri sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $308,113.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $823,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,191 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,186,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,793,000 after buying an additional 3,328,120 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,049,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after buying an additional 1,323,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 1,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,827,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,229,000 after buying an additional 2,615,254 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,757,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,224,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 369,012 shares during the last quarter.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Software (PVTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.