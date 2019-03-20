Zacks Investment Research Lowers Repsol (REPYY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Get Repsol alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Repsol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Repsol stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Repsol has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repsol (REPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.