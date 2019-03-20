Zacks Investment Research Lowers Snap-on (SNA) to Sell

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Snap-on has underperformed the industry in the past three months. Moreover, the company has a soft sales trend in the past few quarters, mostly due to sluggishness in the Tools Group segment. The company reported negative sales surprise for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter 2018. Lower sales at the International franchise business hurt revenues for Tools Group. This along with shortfalls in the OEM dealership arena weighed on organic sales. Further, adverse currency movements impacted top line. Volatility in raw-material prices and stiff competition are additional woes. However, the company delivered in-line earnings in the fourth quarter, after posting bottom line beat for more than seven years. The company is benefiting from robust business model and focus on value-creation processes. Further, broad-based strength in Commercial & Industrial Group division is also aiding performance.”

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Snap-on from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Shares of SNA traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.90. 11,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $3,158,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,589 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1,158.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Snap-on (SNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.