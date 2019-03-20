Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synthorx (THOR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synthorx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on cancer and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of THOR-707, IL-2 autoimmune synthorin, IL-10 synthorin and IL-15 synthorin which are in clinical stage. Synthorx Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

THOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Synthorx in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Synthorx stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. Synthorx has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $617.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.77). Equities analysts predict that Synthorx will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,398,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, RA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synthorx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,014,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2 that is in development in various tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

