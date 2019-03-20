Zacks: Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (STXB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spirit of Texas Bancshares an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens set a $26.00 price target on Spirit of Texas Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $257.45 million and a P/E ratio of 20.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 14.71%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 229.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts, The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

