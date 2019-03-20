Zilbercoin Price Tops $0.0238 (ZBC)

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Zilbercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilbercoin has traded flat against the dollar. Zilbercoin has a market capitalization of $208,251.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006139 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013476 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00155179 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002612 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000305 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zilbercoin (ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,195,877 coins and its circulating supply is 8,750,209 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.de.

Zilbercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

