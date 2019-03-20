Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 2,734,500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 279.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734,500 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 2.8% of Zimmer Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.90% of ONEOK worth $200,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 2,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $68.21. 32,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,026. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

