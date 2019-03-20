Zimmer Partners LP Takes $55.43 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 725,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 309,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,178. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.57.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

WARNING: “Zimmer Partners LP Takes $55.43 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/zimmer-partners-lp-takes-55-43-million-position-in-consolidated-edison-inc-ed.html.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.