Zlancer (ZCG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,912.00

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Zlancer has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zlancer has a total market cap of $207,728.00 and approximately $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zlancer token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zlancer alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $706.36 or 0.17449546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00067955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Zlancer Token Profile

Zlancer (CRYPTO:ZCG) is a token. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. The official message board for Zlancer is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net.

Zlancer Token Trading

Zlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.