Zogenix’s (ZGNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

“We gave consideration to (70% PoS). DCF: We assumed a 13% discount rate and a terminal value of 4.5x our estimated 2028 FCF of $861 mil. EV/Sales: we apply a 8x multiple to discounted 2025 sales of $352 mil. the U.S. market, we assume 4Q19 launch and peak market share of 75% (among new therapies) in 2028, equivalent to $526mn in peak sales; for EU and Japan, we assume late 2021 and late 2022 launches. For LGS, we project peak market penetration of 14% in 2028 in the U.S and PoS adjusted sales of $463mn.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

ZGNX opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,798.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

