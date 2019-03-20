ZPER (ZPR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,984.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last week, ZPER has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $3,984.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZPER token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, HitBTC, BitForex and Allbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00444837 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00088969 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000823 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000272 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003324 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000216 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,246,772,407 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, Liquid, Coinsuper, Allbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

