Zuora (ZUO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of ZUO opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 161,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $2,969,367.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,276 shares of company stock worth $5,630,035 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

