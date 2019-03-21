$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDE. B. Riley started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Noble Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 7,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $35,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.49 million, a PE ratio of -468.00 and a beta of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $8.89.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

