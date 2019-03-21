$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadence Bancorp (CADE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Cadence Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorp.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CADE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, CFO Valerie Toalson acquired 4,984 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 50,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

