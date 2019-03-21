$0.50 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.22 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

CDNS stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $35.49 and a 1-year high of $62.17.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $4,805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,113,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,953 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,228 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 255,459 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,667,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 36,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

