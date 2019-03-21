-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalyst Biosciences Inc (CBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). Catalyst Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.71) to ($2.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalyst Biosciences.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Energy Fund I LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBIO opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.46.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

