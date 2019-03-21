$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.73 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.98.

Shares of SNV opened at $36.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 182.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,363,000 after acquiring an additional 852,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,895,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.