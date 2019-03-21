$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will report sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bemis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.00 billion. Bemis posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bemis will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.04 million. Bemis had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of Bemis stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Bemis has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Bemis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bemis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Bemis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 45,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bemis by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bemis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 185,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Bemis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Bemis by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bemis

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

