$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Domtar Corp (UFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domtar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Domtar posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domtar will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domtar.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.19%. Domtar’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. UFS reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domtar in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Domtar in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 50,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $2,677,576.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,348.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $605,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,923,000 after purchasing an additional 487,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UFS opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.02. Domtar has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $54.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

