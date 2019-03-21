$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) will announce $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser reported sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $225,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 355,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

