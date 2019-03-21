12,900 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $582,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other news, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 1,076 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $223,711.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,596,038.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 13,310 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $2,687,422.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,302,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.45. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $130.79 and a 1-year high of $216.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

