139,451 Shares in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (DCUD) Purchased by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT (NYSE:DCUD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,676,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:DCUD opened at $49.59 on Thursday. DOMINION ENERGY/2016 SER A CORPORAT has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

