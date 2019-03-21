1,820 Shares in Linde PLC (LIN) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $4,827,463,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,336,558,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $1,604,835,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $997,692,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.99, for a total transaction of $1,278,507.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.20.

Shares of LIN opened at $176.63 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

