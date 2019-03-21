1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd (NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,665,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of NexGen Energy worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 105,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 467.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,347,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NXE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

