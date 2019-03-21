1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in State Street Corp (STT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 72,775 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in State Street by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew Erickson sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $59,796.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $537,999.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,680.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,389 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.95 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.98.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $108.41.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

