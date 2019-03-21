$218.38 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post sales of $218.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.50 million to $221.03 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $193.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $862.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $858.49 million to $869.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $931.53 million, with estimates ranging from $894.40 million to $964.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.69 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $50.44.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 103,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,803,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.