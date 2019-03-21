2,453 Shares in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Purchased by St. James Investment Company LLC

St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,440,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $281.55 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $233.76 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.2331 dividend. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

