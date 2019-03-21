25,325 Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Douglas Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $224,058.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,058.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,527 shares of company stock worth $6,645,530. Corporate insiders own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

Shares of RETA traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 23,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

