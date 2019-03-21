2,725 Shares in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verisign by 41,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,763,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,754,322 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Verisign during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $181.85 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $183.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

