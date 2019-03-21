320 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 174.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.4% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,875. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.
Shares of ALXN opened at $131.66 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
