3,260 Shares in CorVel Co. (CRVL) Acquired by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRVL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 15.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CorVel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 27,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $1,807,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Saverien sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $66,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,974.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,381 shares of company stock worth $6,019,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $64.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $70.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 7.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

