33,105 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,105 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FL. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,980 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $59.83. 11,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 29.30%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $4,800,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,082 shares of company stock worth $5,013,064 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $51.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.24.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

