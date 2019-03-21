33,456 Shares in Meredith Co. (MDP) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of Meredith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Meredith by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meredith by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Meredith in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.97 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meredith in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.39.

MDP stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.28 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Meredith’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

In other news, insider John S. Zieser sold 2,550 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $145,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “33,456 Shares in Meredith Co. (MDP) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/33456-shares-in-meredith-co-mdp-acquired-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.