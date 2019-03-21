481,500 Shares in First Data Corp (FDC) Purchased by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 481,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in First Data by 335.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 55,044 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in First Data by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 7.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,589,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,883 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Data by 25.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDC stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.28. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Data news, insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,430.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,911,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,204.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,375. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Raymond James cut First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.03 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

First Data Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

